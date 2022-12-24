Walk around Bradley for Brighouse Third Age Walking Group to end the year
Brighouse Third Age Walking Group’s December walk took the group around nearby Bradley.
By Abigail Kellett
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
The short walk started at the High Park Pub & Grill in Bradley, crossed the Bradley Park Golf course, then re-crossed Bradley Road and into nearby woodland before returning to the High Park.
The group then enjoyed a lovely Christmas dinner in the pub.
The group thanked Bill Robertson for coordinating this years walks and also said thank you to Bill and the others who led walks this year.