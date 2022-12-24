News you can trust since 1853
Walk around Bradley for Brighouse Third Age Walking Group to end the year

Brighouse Third Age Walking Group’s December walk took the group around nearby Bradley.

By Abigail Kellett
39 minutes ago - 1 min read

The short walk started at the High Park Pub & Grill in Bradley, crossed the Bradley Park Golf course, then re-crossed Bradley Road and into nearby woodland before returning to the High Park.

The group then enjoyed a lovely Christmas dinner in the pub.

The group thanked Bill Robertson for coordinating this years walks and also said thank you to Bill and the others who led walks this year.

Brighouse Third Age Walking Group. Picture: Mike Halliwell
