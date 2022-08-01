Walkers honour beloved Calderdale girl who died at just 19

Walkers will set off on an epic walk on Wednesday in memory of a much-loved Bailiff Bridge teenager.

By sarah fitton
Monday, 1st August 2022, 12:08 pm

The team of 11 are walking from Halifax to Blackpool in honour of Naomi Gough, 19, who died following a car crash in Halifax in 2007.

This is the 16th Walk4Naomi, with walkers expected to arrive in Blackpool on Friday.

Naomi’s dad Steve Gough said: “We’re so proud of them because of what we’re doing it for. It's fantastic."

Walkers arriving in Blackpool after last year's walk

The walk is being sponsored by Emotions Funeral Service but donations are also welcome via www.justgiving.com/naomicherigough.

Proceeds will go to the Naomi Cherie Gough Foundation, which was founded by Naomi's parents.

The charity supports bereaved families who have lost a young person on the roads and educates young people about road safety.

Bereaved Calderdale dad's road safety plea to teens
Naomi Gough was just 19 when she died
