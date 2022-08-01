Walkers honour beloved Calderdale girl who died at just 19

The team of 11 are walking from Halifax to Blackpool in honour of Naomi Gough, 19, who died following a car crash in Halifax in 2007.
This is the 16th Walk4Naomi, with walkers expected to arrive in Blackpool on Friday.
Naomi’s dad Steve Gough said: “We’re so proud of them because of what we’re doing it for. It's fantastic."
The walk is being sponsored by Emotions Funeral Service but donations are also welcome via www.justgiving.com/naomicherigough.
Proceeds will go to the Naomi Cherie Gough Foundation, which was founded by Naomi's parents.
The charity supports bereaved families who have lost a young person on the roads and educates young people about road safety.