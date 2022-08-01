Walkers honour beloved Calderdale girl who died at just 19

The team of 11 are walking from Halifax to Blackpool in honour of Naomi Gough, 19, who died following a car crash in Halifax in 2007.

This is the 16th Walk4Naomi, with walkers expected to arrive in Blackpool on Friday.

Naomi’s dad Steve Gough said: “We’re so proud of them because of what we’re doing it for. It's fantastic."

Walkers arriving in Blackpool after last year's walk

The walk is being sponsored by Emotions Funeral Service but donations are also welcome via www.justgiving.com/naomicherigough.

Proceeds will go to the Naomi Cherie Gough Foundation, which was founded by Naomi's parents.

The charity supports bereaved families who have lost a young person on the roads and educates young people about road safety.