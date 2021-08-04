Walkers set off for this year's Halifax to Blackpool challenge in memory of Brighouse's Naomi Gough

The Walk4Naomi team set off today.

There are 19 people taking part in this year's trek from Halifax to Blackpool in honour of the much-missed young Brighouse woman.

They set off today and include 87-year-old Peter Laterche, affectionately known as 'Grandad' to the rest of the walkers.

This year's Walk4Naomi is being dedicated to one of the event's biggest supporters, Gary Ireland, who died in November 2020.

Naomi's mum, Bev Gough, said: "He was an avid supporter of our charity and always looked forward to taking part in our walk."

The money raised from the walk will go to The Naomi Cherie Gough Foundation which helps bereaved families who lose a child on the roads in West Yorkshire, assisting with funeral costs and emotional support.

The success of the charity has seen Steve making regular visits to schools to give presentations.

Naomi died following a car crash on Burdock Way, Halifax in January 2007. The 19-year-old had been on a day trip to Blackpool with a friend on the day she died in the accident.

It was decided that a sponsored walk to the West Coast resort would be a fitting way to pay tribute to her.