Walkers took on 21k fundraising walk around Brighouse and Halifax organised by The Peter Doody Foundation

The Foundation was set up in memory of Peter Doody, a student at Brighouse High School and worked at computer repair firm FYL Direct on Commercial Street, Brighouse, who was just 21 when he died suddenly and unexpectedly in May 2019.

He had suffered from sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP), having been diagnosed with epilepsy only four years before. This was the Foundation’s third walk.

Joanne Doody, Co-Founder and Chair of trustees of the Foundation, said: “The sun was shining and with a temperature feeling already high we set off to walk the 21 kilometres, representing the 21 epilepsy related deaths each week in the UK.

The 21k walk was to represent the 21 epilepsy related deaths each week in the UK.

“We were joined by our wonderful supporters, many of whom were Peter’s friends, those who have walked with us in previous years and some new!

“It was heart-warming to see everyone give up their Saturday for the somewhat arduous sweltering walk that lay ahead in aid of our cause.”

The route took walkers from the Wyke Lion Pub, through Brighouse, along the canal to Halifax, through The Piece Hall, past Shibden Hall and back to the start.

Joanne added: "Our son Peter, like so many other incredible brave people I have had the pleasure and honour to meet and talk to since starting up our charity, just quietly carry on with very little help and support. My tiredness in comparison was humbling. I can never imagine what they truly go through but my biggest wish is that in my life time there will be a cure for epilepsy.

"In the meantime my greatest desire is that people with epilepsy are given mental health and wellbeing support, increased access to neurological epilepsy specialists and importantly more open discussions and information from health care providers with patients about risk and SUDEP.

"We were never informed and therefore so tragically were unable to safeguard our beautiful son.

"The collective total raised from this event is £597.13 for which we wish to express our thanks to all who donated."