Warm spaces: New additions to network of Calderdale buildings where residents can stay warm for free
All of the borough’s libraries and some other buildings were already part of the scheme – offering locations where people can gather for free, with some giving out hot drinks.
Now sports centres have joined the network on certain days during specific times.
People can turn up at Brighouse Pool and Fitness Centre on Thursdays between 1.30pm and 4.30pm, and Fridays between 11am and 12.30pm.
Sowerby Bridge Pool and Fitness Centre is welcoming people on Tuesdays between 3pm and 5.30pm, and Thursdays from 1pm until 2.15pm.
Todmorden Sports Centre is a warm space on Wednesdays between 2.30pm and 4.30pm, and Fridays between 10am and noon.
Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said: “It’s great that the council has been able to expand its provision of warm and welcoming spaces this winter, with sports centres joining our 12 libraries in offering welcoming spaces with warm drinks and activities.
“We’re also grateful for the many other organisations who support the warm and welcoming spaces programme at venues across the borough.
"Research has shown that having this local provision is really beneficial for people’s health and wellbeing, not only helping with cost of living pressures, but also providing a friendly and welcoming space where people can meet, chat and enjoy activities.”
