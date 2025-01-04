Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sports and fitness centres in Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden are now part of Calderdale’s network of warm spaces.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All of the borough’s libraries and some other buildings were already part of the scheme – offering locations where people can gather for free, with some giving out hot drinks.

Now sports centres have joined the network on certain days during specific times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can turn up at Brighouse Pool and Fitness Centre on Thursdays between 1.30pm and 4.30pm, and Fridays between 11am and 12.30pm.

Sowerby Bridge Pool and Fitness Centre is one of the additions to the warm spaces network

Sowerby Bridge Pool and Fitness Centre is welcoming people on Tuesdays between 3pm and 5.30pm, and Thursdays from 1pm until 2.15pm.

Todmorden Sports Centre is a warm space on Wednesdays between 2.30pm and 4.30pm, and Fridays between 10am and noon.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said: “It’s great that the council has been able to expand its provision of warm and welcoming spaces this winter, with sports centres joining our 12 libraries in offering welcoming spaces with warm drinks and activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re also grateful for the many other organisations who support the warm and welcoming spaces programme at venues across the borough.

"Research has shown that having this local provision is really beneficial for people’s health and wellbeing, not only helping with cost of living pressures, but also providing a friendly and welcoming space where people can meet, chat and enjoy activities.”

If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, please email us at [email protected].