Watch the moment a West Yorkshire cricketer hits a 'massive six' right through his own car windscreen

Asif Ali was playing for the club against Sowerby's St Peter's in the Halifax Cricket League Crossley Shield Quarter Final on Sunday.

He hit a "massive six" according to the club, before the ball travelled all the way to the car park and through the rear windscreen of his Vauxhall Zafira ecoflex car.

The video shows the cricketer kneel down and put his face in his hands after he had realised what had happened, as laughter and shouting could be heard from the crowd.

Asif Ali hit the ball into the car park and through his rear windscreen (photos: Illingworth St Mary's Cricket Club)

Illingworth St Mary's told the YEP that Asif was "devastated afterwards, but could see the funny side of it all".

It added that one of the best shouts from the crowd after it happened was: "Asif, please can we have your keys so that we can open your car and get the ball back?"