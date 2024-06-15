Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calderdale celebrated its 50th anniversary with a showcase of its achievements and an eye on the future.

The We Are Calderdale included dance, drama and music to mark the positives of the borough.

Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Ann Kingstone, said: “Our vision for Calderdale is for a place where you can realise your potential whoever you are, whether your voice has been heard or unheard in the past.

“Calderdale will stand out and be distinctive – a great place to visit but most importantly a place to live a larger life.

Calderdale College's ESOL Choir, Hearts Apart, closed the event

“Today’s event is a celebration of all things Calderdale, an opportunity to reflect on what we have accomplished and look forward to what we can achieve together in the future.”

Alongside event host Michael Holgate, younger MCs from Trinity Sixth Form Academy introduced speakers and students used their drama skills to bring to life some bite-sized headlines from 50 years of news.

They brought the message that Calderdale community is as solid as Yorkshire granite, proud of its history but also embracing the wider world.

Thrilling Asian dance – first from young pupils at Parkinson Lane school in Halifax and then Annapurna Indian Dance company dancers – gave a first flavour of this.

Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Ann Kingstone, opened this year's We Are Calderdale event

And Calderdale College’s ESOL Choir, Hearts Apart, closed the event with some Ukrainian choral singing.

This was also a nod of Calderdale’s position as a Valley of Sanctuary, showcased by works read by creative writing students from Halifax’s St Augustine’s Centre, which supports refugees and asylum seekers.

Abdelhameed Mahmoud, Musa Ganam and Hana Gillani were introduced by Northern Broadsides’ artistic director Laurie Sansom.

Different aspects of working for Calderdale over the years came from long-serving former councillor Bob Metcalfe, Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust’s chief nurse Lindsay Rudge, consultant paediatrician Dr Sal Uka, countryside volunteer Paul Keenan, Lloyd’s Banking Group senior manager Debbie Fletcher and retired Calderdale businessman Gian Gabbi.

Filmed segments included 50 Years of Calderdale and a six-years-on update of progress being made by children who were showcased back then as Calderdale’s Vision Babies.

Other aspects were brought by Overgate Hospice chief executive Tracey Wilcocks, Bev Rowley on the ongoing impact brought by Halifax’s 19th century diarist, businesswoman and proud lesbian Anne Lister, Calderdale College student and musician Jacob Brown about community connections leading to bigger things and Dean Clough managing director Jeremy Hall echoing Jacob’s assertion that the sum of parts makes Calderdale more powerful as a whole than the individual pieces.

Audience participation saw people message thoughts on the borough, which council business engagement officer Andy Rollins is tasked with turning into a poem.

Council Chief Executive Robin Tuddenham said people do now talk about Calderdale, as opposed to just the original identities of the communities which were brought together back in 1974.

New goals would need to be set for the next 10 years, building on achievements, including education, health and business, particularly tourism, and social care among them, altering things where necessary.