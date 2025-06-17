Calderdale Council’s leader says it is ready to support the Government’s national inquiry into child sexual exploitation and grooming gangs “in any way it can”.

Councillor Jane Scullion has welcomed the Government’s announcement that there will be a national inquiry into the issues in England and Wales.

It follows recommendations from a review carried out by Baroness Louise Casey, examining data and evidence on the nature and scale of group-based child sexual abuse.

Calderdale Council says it takes these issues “incredibly seriously” and has dedicated teams that recognise and manage risks children and young people could face outside their family environment.

Coun Jane Scullion, leader Of Calderdale Council

This includes safeguarding work to prevent issues such as criminal exploitation and work to prevent children going missing from home.

The focus of the council’s work is on putting children first, protecting them and listening to them, as well as to those who are now adults and were affected by the issues in the past, to learn from their experiences, it says.

Coun Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said: “We are committed to doing our best for children and young people in Calderdale.

“Keeping children safe from harm is one of the most important things that we do as a local authority.

“Child sexual exploitation is a particularly abhorrent crime, and we take all allegations very seriously, working with partner organisations.

“We strongly support the action that is being taken to tackle the issue, based on findings from the full national review carried out by Baroness Casey.

“We welcome the announcement that a full national inquiry will be carried out and we are ready to support this and play our part in any way that we can,” she said.

Coun Scullion said the council’s efforts to keep children safe outside the home have been praised as part of a recent focused Ofsted inspection.

“However, we can never be complacent, and we are strongly committed to learning new ways to protect local children,” she said.

“We have already taken robust action from safeguarding reviews based on serious cases in the past, and will continue to build on our long-standing commitment to putting young people first,” she said.