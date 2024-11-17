Mytholm Steeps Mill Chimney, Hebden Bridge

The owner of Mytholm Chimney says they have been left with no other option than to demolish the historic structure.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chimney is located at the junction of Bank Terrace and Savile Road in Hebden Bridge.

It is a redundant mill chimney which served the former Mytholm Works mill site, which was itself demolished several years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was due to be knocked down last month but the contractor had to delay this due to logistical reasons and owners SetBray Properties say they are awaiting an update from them, and that any date will also be weather dependant.

Mytholm Steeps Mill Chimney, Hebden Bridge

Stephen Gallaghan, from Setbray Properties, said: "The chimney is being demolished for two reasons.

"The first is the ongoing costs associated with the chimney being where it is.

"A current assessment of the wear and tear on the chimney is that it would take more than £30,000 to repair current damage, in addition, there is also costly ongoing annual repairs, health and safety checks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then there has been a steep rise in insurance costs. Our insurance broker has noted comments from insurance companies not being happy to provide a level of insurance specifically aligned to the risk and potential risks such a structure poses.

"The second reason is that it serves no real purpose, we accept that local people are proud of the chimney, but it would not be accurate to state it is part of our industrial heritage.

"Before gaining planning permission to drop the chimney, we consulted English Heritage and the local authority, who both noted it is not an historical chimney and is not of consideration to them.

"Setbray Properties Ltd bought the Mytholm Works land over 20 years ago. The wood and the chimney came with the developable land at the bottom of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As responsible owners, we have maintained and insured the structure for the entirety of this period, at some considerable expense.

"However, we cannot keep funding this just because it has been there for several years, we must make difficult decisions, this being one.

"We do care about the local area, to the extent we gained permission to demolish the chimney a few years ago, but we didn’t rush into it because we sought the opinions of local people.

"We offered to repair the chimney and then pass it on to a local community-based company or charity for £1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The local company would then own, insure and maintain the structure and we were perfectly happy to do so.

"Unfortunately, the local people who came forward could not satisfy the conditions to form the company/charity and therefore, after three years we had to stop working on this because it was never going to materialise.

"Therefore, it would be wrong to say we don’t care or understand the local feeling. The chimney has become financially untenable for Setbray Properties and there is no other option available other than to demolish the chimney.

"We know that residents would not relish this prospect and we are sorry that people are upset."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A trustee from the Friends of Mytholm Chimney group, which has been trying to save the structure, said: "SetBray said we didn’t have a long-term plan - but I’d not agree, nor does the logic stand on worrying it would be a community liability.

"The deal on the table was they would do some repairs, then we’d buy the chimney and the land for a nominal fee, then use £50,000 we had to maintain.

"That money we had would probably see us through decades.

"Essentially, they want it down as it’s a liability for their business, and they were, unreasonably, afraid if something did happen to it that caused a problem, then it would come back to them even if we owned it."

Richard Seaman, Calderdale Council’s Corporate Lead for Planning, said: “The owner of the chimney met the requirement under planning rules to seek approval from the Council for demolition back in July 2020. Under these rules we cannot object in principle to demolition, so we were obliged to approve the request after considering all the criteria. Therefore, whether or not the chimney is demolished is now the decision of the owner.”