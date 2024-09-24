"We can't believe it!" - Halifax couple celebrate 65th wedding anniversary
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emmanuel and Margaret Hamer met at a Halifax rugby league game at Thrum Hall when they were teenagers and were married at St John's Church, Rishworth on September 19, 1959.
They have lived in Barkisland for 23 years, although Emmanuel, 86, is originally from Littleborough.
"I dragged him over the border!" says Margaret, 85, who was born in Rishworth.
Emmanuel was a joiner, working in Littleborough before becoming self-employed, while Margaret worked at Crossley's Carpets in Rishworth.
Both are big Halifax RLFC fans, having got talking standing next to each other at a game.
"We watched them for 64 years, home and away," Margaret said.
"We used to travel down from Cumbria at Easter and then come back, and then go down on Eatser Monday and go back again."
The couple have caravanned for 54 years and are lifelong members of the Caravan Club.
They have one son, Andrew, a grandson, Daniel, and a great grandson, Leo.
"We can't believe it," said Margaret on reaching their 65th anniversary.
"It's give and take on both sides.
"We never went to bed on an argument. If we had an argument, we always made up before we went to bed."
The couple were due to have a family meal to celebrate the occasion.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.