"We need to do something" - Plea from Todmorden food bank for more donations

Volunteers at Todmorden Food Drop-In

A food bank in Todmorden says it desperately needs to generate more funds to keep supporting those in need.

The Tod Food Drop-In is based at Todmorden Community College and runs from 10am to 12pm on Satuday mornings.

But organisers say it is not receiving enough funding and donations for it to last long-term.

Sue Knowles, from the food bank, said: "We are running out of money, because of rising prices, other costs and the number of people we're getting.

"We've got enough for eight months, maximum.

"We need to raise money and get people to donate on our Local Giving page.

"We need to do something."

The food bank gives out around 160 food parcels a week, each costing between £20 and £22, which lasts around three days.

The project feeds around 320 people a week, has been running for 12 years and has 70 volunteers.

"The people that come to use are very varied but all need food," said Sue.

"We don't have any criteria, if somebody needs food, they get food.

"The closure of the food bank would be a disaster as there isn't another large one in the area.

"There's a small one in Cornholme, but we do from Tod, through to Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd.

"The effect would be dreadful.

"If we closed there would be an awful lot of people who would be facing very great hunger.

"We spend up to £10,000 a month and get about half of that from our Local Giving page and apply for grants for the rest.

"But we're not finding it as easy as we did at getting grants, and are trying to build up the Local Giving side so we can rely on that more."

The drop-in also runs a free cafe for our users so they can have something to eat and drink and get to meet other people.

"We have other people coming into the food drop-in to help, including Disabilty Support Calderdale, which is based in Hebden Bridge.

"Once a month, Mabel's Meals come in to bring a variety of dog food on a Saturday morning, as many people have pets."

Food can be donated to the drop-in at the college, at Todmorden Library and Hebden Bridge Co-op.

The centre also receives a share of the green donation bags from Morrisons in Todmorden.

To donate, visit https://localgiving.org/charity/todfooddropin.