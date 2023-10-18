Once a thriving, award-winning 90-piece youth choir, Halifax Young Singers could be saying goodbye to more than 30 years of history if membership numbers do not increase.

Since it resumed after the Covid pandemic, the choir has recruited a new musical director, relocated to new premises, restarted the children’s choir and performed across Halifax to rapturous praise.

But organisers are concerned this isn’t enough to keep the choir going.

Chair of the Board of Trustees, Louise Keller, said: “This is a critical time for the choir, with funding at an extremely low level.

Halifax Young Singers desperately need more members if they are to continue

"Halifax Young Singers is a vital resource for the youth of Calderdale and we need to keep it going.”

Musical director Charlie Rhodes said: “We hope to rebuild the choir back to the powerhouse it once was. I can’t wait to get started!”

The choir offers the chance for young people across the borough to make new friends, develop their singing talents, build self-confidence and have a chance to perform solo and within the group.

The repertoire ranges from choral classics to popular hits from across the decades.

The choir meets every Thursday at Calderdale Music and comprises a children’s choir (ages 7-11) and a youth choir for 12-21 year olds.

There are around 35 regular members across both groups, but numbers need to double if they are to continue beyond 2024.

You can see Halifax Young Singers performing on Friday, December 8 at the Slaithwaite Band Christmas Concert at Slaithwaite Civic Hall and on Saturday, December 16 at the choir’s Christmas Concert at Christ Church, Pellon.

If you’re interested in supporting Halifax Young Singers, visit halifaxyoungsingers.org.uk.

Anyone interested in joining can pop along any Thursday during term time to see what it’s all about and experience a free taster day.

Age 7-11 years at 6-7pm and 12-21 years 7.15 to 9pm, at Calderdale Music, The Old Courthouse, Blackwall, Halifax HX1 2DL.