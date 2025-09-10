Calderdale Council has warned that painting England flags on the borough’s roundabouts is not permitted.

In a statement clarifying the council’s position, a spokesperson warned attaching flags to lamp posts is also not allowed.

“We recognise that people hold different views on flags, and for many, they are an important symbol of pride and identity,” said the spokesperson.

“As a Borough of Sanctuary, we value diversity and the contribution of all communities, and we fly flags on council buildings at appropriate times to mark occasions of local and national significance.

Red crosses have appeared across a small number of roundabouts, including this one in Mixenden, Halifax

“However, it is not permitted to attach flags to street lighting columns or other highways structures, or paint symbols on highways or roundabouts without permission, as this can present risks and damage public assets.

“The council will consider any reports of unauthorised markings or flags on a case-by-case basis, responding proportionately and prioritising road safety.

“We continue to encourage residents to celebrate their heritage and community in ways that are safe, lawful, and respectful of our shared public spaces.”