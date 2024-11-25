"We will think again" - Changes to Calderdale Council's winter gritting routes have been scrapped after public outcry

Calderdale Council’s planned changes to gritting routes in the borough have been scrapped after a backlash from the public.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council say they have “listened carefully to the large number of concerns expressed ahead of the changes and has taken action”.

This means that no changes to the existing precautionary gritting routes will be made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council also say that “whilst alternative actions will be considered to achieve efficiencies in service delivery, these are unlikely to reduce the pressures on the winter gritting budget” and that “these pressures will to be need addressed when setting the council’s budget for 2025/26 in February 2025”.

A snow plough and gritter in Mill Bank.

The leader of the council, Coun Jane Scullion, said: “The impact of severe weather creates extreme challenges in Calderdale in keeping residents safe.

“We understand this and have listened. We pride ourselves on keeping people safe, whilst also balancing our budget in tough times as we must do legally. We will think again, consider what other ways we can achieve these savings, and put these options to all councillors to consider when we launch our proposed budget in the new year, and when we approve our final budget in February 2025.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney said: “Our main priority has always been public safety during the winter months, and delivering the best service we can within available resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not possible for us to grit every street and road. Whilst the proposed changes agreed at Budget Council earlier this year meet our statutory duties as a highway authority, we have carefully considered the large volume of concerns we have received from local residents, and have decided not to enact the proposed changes to our Winter Service.

“We have asked officers to undertake further work on efficiencies over coming weeks, and will seek to maximise our scarce resources the best we can. This will not lead to any reduction in the current precautionary gritting routes.

“We recognise these actions will not address the financial pressures caused by delivering our current winter service in Calderdale, with its steep-sided hills and valleys. This means we will need to consider further alternative savings, at an unprecedented and difficult time for local councils, as we set the Council budget next year.”

The Council continues to encourage use of grit bins for those residents that qualify for one.

The Council will be writing to all households affected over the next week to ensure they are fully informed of this revised position.