Weavers Arms: Photos from Calderdale pub's music festival in honour of landlord's brother

By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st May 2024, 16:28 BST
Updated 21st May 2024, 16:29 BST
People flocked to a Calderdale pub’s fundraising music festival.

The Weavers Arms, on Blind Lane in Todmorden, hosted a feast of entertainment on Saturday in honour of its landlord’s brother.

Jamie Le'Scott, who runs the pub, organised the day in aid of three charities including one who supported his little brother Lee Sutcliffe and his loved ones before he died.

Lee, an electrician who also lived in Todmorden, died from cancer surrounded by his family last year aged 33.

He left his wife Abby, who he married only a few months previously, and three young children.

On Saturday, crowds were treated to performances from several live acts, face painting, head shaving, a kids’ activity zone, a singing contest and more.

Proceeds will go to Overgate Hospice, Macmillan Cancer Support and Andy’s Man Club.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

