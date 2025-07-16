'We're incredibly proud': Kind Halifax girl gives up her hair to help young cancer patients

By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Jul 2025, 09:00 BST
A kind-hearted youngster from Halifax celebrated her sixth birthday by giving up her hair.

Liliana Feterlich, a pupil at Savile Park Primary School, has been patiently growing her hair with the aim of donating as much of it as possible to the Little Princess Trust.

When she turned six on Thursday (July 10), she had her hair chopped off so it can be used to make a wig by the charity, which helps children and young people who have cancer or other conditions that have caused hair loss.

Liliana has also been raising funds for the charity to help pay for the cost of creating, fitting a styling wigs.

Liliana Feterlich has donated her hair to a good cause

She was aiming to collect £700 but has already raised more than £800

Her mum, Marcelina, said: “Liliana’s kindness and determination at such a young age has made us incredibly proud.”

You can contribute to Liliana’s fundraising by donating online at https://www.justgiving.com/page/lilianas-birthday-donation

