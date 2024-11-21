West Vale accident: Police say teenage girl has life-threatening injuries after 'collapsing in the road' and being hit by a car in Calderdale village
As reported by the Courier earlier today, officers were called to Rochdale Road shortly after 8.15am.
An air ambulance landed on Clay House Park, off Rochdale Road, at around 9am and left just after 9.30am.
Police have this evening said a black Tesla Model Y car was travelling from Stainland Road up Rochdale Road, towards Saddleworth Roa,d when the teen “collapsed into the road, resulting in the collision”.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The teenager was taken to hospital with injuries that are described as life-threatening.
"Anyone who witnessed the collision, has video footage, or has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 0297 of November 21”.
The road was taped off while investigations took place.