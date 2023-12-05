West Yorkshire Christmas Events: All our photos as 100 artists display their festive makes across Hebden Bridge
Hebden Makes Christmas saw the creators displaying their work and wares at venues and studios across the town over the weekend.
This is the second year the festive event has been held, with one of the organisers Dorothy Ann Simister saying those taking part were hoping to “re-establish that old-style gift-giving spirit of Christmas, where people can find gifts that aren't just for the Christmas season, not even just for the year ahead - but gifts that will be treasured, appreciated, talked about, and used for a lifetime".
"These are not things you can find on the high street,” she said.
Photos by Jim Fitton.