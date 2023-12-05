News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Hebden Makes Christmas at Hebden Town Hall. Sophie Heywood at her stall.Hebden Makes Christmas at Hebden Town Hall. Sophie Heywood at her stall.
Hebden Makes Christmas at Hebden Town Hall. Sophie Heywood at her stall.

West Yorkshire Christmas Events: All our photos as 100 artists display their festive makes across Hebden Bridge

More than 100 talented artists have been helping Hebden Bridge get into the Christmas spirit with a makers market.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th Dec 2023, 11:00 GMT

Hebden Makes Christmas saw the creators displaying their work and wares at venues and studios across the town over the weekend.

This is the second year the festive event has been held, with one of the organisers Dorothy Ann Simister saying those taking part were hoping to “re-establish that old-style gift-giving spirit of Christmas, where people can find gifts that aren't just for the Christmas season, not even just for the year ahead - but gifts that will be treasured, appreciated, talked about, and used for a lifetime".

"These are not things you can find on the high street,” she said.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

CHRISTMAS NOSTALGIA: 27 photos looking back at nativities in Halifax and Calderdale in the 2000s

Hebden Makes Christmas at Hebden Town Hall.

1. West Yorkshire Christmas Events: All our photos as 100 artists display their festive makes across Hebden Bridge

Hebden Makes Christmas at Hebden Town Hall. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Sarah Price with her artwork.

2. West Yorkshire Christmas Events: All our photos as 100 artists display their festive makes across Hebden Bridge

Sarah Price with her artwork. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Emily Watts, three, with dad Matthew Watts.

3. West Yorkshire Christmas Events: All our photos as 100 artists display their festive makes across Hebden Bridge

Emily Watts, three, with dad Matthew Watts. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Ben Johnson with his artwork

4. West Yorkshire Christmas Events: All our photos as 100 artists display their festive makes across Hebden Bridge

Ben Johnson with his artwork Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hebden BridgeWest YorkshireNostalgiaHalifaxCalderdale