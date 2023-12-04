News you can trust since 1853
CHRISTMAS NOSTALGIA: 27 photos looking back at nativities in Halifax and Calderdale in the 2000s

The countdown to Christmas is on and around this time of year schools across Calderdale will be getting ready to put on their annual Christmas shows and nativities.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Dec 2022, 06:00 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 10:40 GMT

We’re taking a look down memory lane at shows in Calderdale in the 2000s. Do you spot anyone you know?

Children at Ferney Lee Junior and Infant School, Todmorden at their Christmas Nativity play back in 2004

1. Nativity

Children at Ferney Lee Junior and Infant School, Todmorden at their Christmas Nativity play back in 2004 Photo: Charles Round

Nativity at All Saints Church, Dudwell Lane, Skircoat Green back in 2005

2. Nativity

Nativity at All Saints Church, Dudwell Lane, Skircoat Green back in 2005 Photo: Sam Stephenson

Nativity play at Heathfield School, Rishworth back in 2004

3. Nativity

Nativity play at Heathfield School, Rishworth back in 2004 Photo: Sam Stephenson

Children at Christ Church School, Pellon in their Nativity the Hopeless Camel back in 2004

4. Nativity the Hopeless Camel

Children at Christ Church School, Pellon in their Nativity the Hopeless Camel back in 2004 Photo: Charles Round

