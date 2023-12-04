CHRISTMAS NOSTALGIA: 27 photos looking back at nativities in Halifax and Calderdale in the 2000s
The countdown to Christmas is on and around this time of year schools across Calderdale will be getting ready to put on their annual Christmas shows and nativities.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Dec 2022, 06:00 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 10:40 GMT
We’re taking a look down memory lane at shows in Calderdale in the 2000s. Do you spot anyone you know?
