Christmas is the time of giving, and there are plenty of ways to help those in need in Calderdale this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the cost of living crisis continues to bite, many people are facing stark financial struggles and worries.

There are some amazing charities in the borough that offer help all year round but they particularly need help to support people at Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They include Calderdale Lighthouse, who support vulnerable families by providing children’s clothes, nappies, and vital baby equipment.

Calderdale Lighthouse and Focus4Hope at last year's donated Christmas gift wrapping session at The Piece Hall

This will be the charity’s sixth Christmas appeal, last year providing Christmas gifts for more than 1,200 children.

It is asking for people to donate a selection box, toy or book to be given to a child this Christmas.

These can be dropped off in Halifax at Dean Clough’s main reception or The Piece Hall’s information centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calderdale Lighthouse has also set up an Amazon wish list where presents can be bought and sent to directly to the charity at https://amzn.eu/73UM2HN .

St Augustine's Centre is appealing for Christmas gifts

Mothershare, based in Halifax, also helps some of the area’s struggling families.

The team there are inviting sponsors to donate gifts to nominated children so that they can ensure that some of the most disadvantaged children in Calderdale are not left out this Christmas.

"If you think you can help with either gift sponsorship or you'd like to help provide items for Christmas Eve boxes then please get in touch our elves would love to hear from you,” said the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who can help can message Mothershare on Facebook or email [email protected] .

Brighouse-based Focus4Hope is appealing for help providing food and gifts for families this festive time.

It has come up with a food wish list to create hampers, making sure no one goes hungry on Christmas Day.

And it is appealing for gifts for children aged from birth to 18, including fluffy sock, pyjamas, toys, colouring books and pens or crayons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who would like to help can drop food off at Focus4Hope’s hub at Bethel Street Car Parkin Brighouse Monday to Thursday between 10am and 2pm, Project Colt in Elland Monday to Thursday between 10am and 2pm and Replenish on Huddersfield Road in Brighouse on Saturdays between 10am and 3pm.

Toys can be dropped off at the same times at the Focus4Hope hub and Replenish.

St Augustine’s Centre in Halifax, which supports refugees and asylum seekers, is appealing for good quality backpacks, sturdy all-weather adult umbrellas, hot water bottles or £10 gift vouchers from One4All.

Its Christmas appeal will ensure those who have been forced to flee their homes will have something to open on Christmas Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its donation collection is open from November 27 to December 5 at its main centre building on Hanson Lane.

The charity would also welcome bulk gifts from larger businesses or organisations that would like to hold a gift drive.

Anyone who can help should email [email protected] or call the charity on 01422 352492.