A Calderdale author and former model has published a book based on a lifetime of letter writing to newspapers, friends and well-known local figures.

Eighty-year-old Jean Illingworth’s new book, ‘Letters Begin’, is her fourth title.

She has previously written two books about Sowerby, where she lives, and Harella – the former Halifax clothing company where she worked as a model.

Her latest offering reflects an interest in writing letters that stems from her childhood days at Sowerby New Road Girls’ Secondary School, now New Road Primary School.

Jean Illingworth

“It was where I learnt the basic skills and the love of writing and receiving handwritten messages has been with me ever since," she said.

“But more recently I have been forced to adapt and acquire computer skills and the use of emails.”

‘Letters Begin’ contains scores of examples of official and personal correspondence, including letters to the Courier, where Jean worked as a

library assistant for nine years.

Events from years ago are brought vividly back to life including the controversial felling of cherry trees in George Street, in Halifax, and persuading Tesco to bring back their smaller shopping trolleys after they were suddenly removed.

Local personalities ranging from Sir Ernest Hall and MP Austin Mitchell are among those with whom Jean corresponded.

“Retiring at the age of 60 gave me the opportunity to concentrate on writing,” she said.

"Many people wind down at that age but for me it was just the beginning. Four books and 20 years later a long-held ambition has been realised.”

Edward Riley, former editor of the ‘Evening Courier’ said: “Jean has always been a student of life and that is reflected in her latest book.

“The range of issues and subjects covered is amazing.”

‘Letters Begin’ can be bought at Harveys in The Piece Hall, Trinkette in Sowerby Bridge, The Book Case in Hebden Bridge and The Book Corner in The Piece Hall

Jean will also be promoting her book at St Peter’s Community Centre in Sowerby on August 28 from 2pm until 4pm, at Foundry Street Community Centre in Sowerby Bridge on August 29 from 2pm until 5pm, and The Rushcart in Sowerby on August 30 from 2pm until 4pm.