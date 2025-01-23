What do council officers get paid: List of how much all the top earners at Calderdale Council are paid
The officer earning most money at Calderdale Council is its chief executive, Robin Tuddenham, who will earn £163,196 for the role as base salary, before any expenses.
Lowest paid rates for Calderdale staff equate to a full time annual salary of £23,656 – £12.26 an hour – which will increase to £24,310 from April 1.
Calderdale employee salaries get an uplift from the council over nationally determined minimums, as the council applied a living wage supplement.
Base salaries for other senior posts – the other higher salaries paid by the council – which are required to be listed by the policy are as follows.
Director of children and young people’s services - £144,125
Director of adult services and wellbeing – £132,384
Director of resources and transformation – £144,125
Head of legal and democratic services – £100,255
Director of regeneration and strategy - £144,125
Director of public services - £138,254
Director of public health – £119,420
Head of human resources and organisational development – £100,255
Assistant director, education and inclusion – £100,255.
Assistant director, early intervention and safeguarding – £109,837
Assistant director, adult social care operations – £100,255
Assistant director, integrated commissioning and partnerships - £100,255
Assistant director, economy housing and investment - £100,255
Assistant director, customer services - £100,255
Assistant director, neighbourhoods – £100,255
Assistant director, IT and digital - £100,255
Assistant director, strategic infrastructure – £100,255
Assistant director, strategic property - £100,255
The council’s average median salary is £29,093.
At Calderdale, the average median salary for men, not including schools, is £29,441 and the equivalent figure for women is £30,830.
Governance and business committee councillors agreed to recommend the full Calderdale Council approves the statement, to meet the requirements of the Localism Act 2011, in February.
The statement covers remuneration of senior officers which are required, noting: “It is the policy of this authority to establish a remuneration package for each chief officer post that is sufficient to attract and retain staff of the appropriate skills, knowledge, experience, abilities and qualities that is consistent with the authority’s requirements of the post in question at the relevant time.”