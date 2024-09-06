The loved ones of Hebden Bridge’s Lindsay Rimer are preparing to mark 30 years since she disappeared – and they still do not know what happened to her.

The 13-year-old left her home in Cambridge Street to buy cornflakes on November 7 1994 but never returned.

Her body was found five months later in Rochdale Canal but, despite extensive police inquiries, her killer has never been found.

As they get set to commemorate three decades since losing Lindsay, her family are appealing for people who knew her to get in touch.

They have launched a Facebook page appealing for friends of Lindsay, who was a Calder High School student, to share their memories and photos of the schoolgirl.

They posted: “Over the years, we have had an incredible amount of support from the people of Hebden (and beyond) and we’re asking for a bit more this year.

"We’re looking to do a big push for information on what happened to Lindsay to coincide with the anniversary of her disappearance on November 7.

"We have set up this page for the anniversary and are asking people who knew Lindsay from school (or outside school) to get in touch with us and let us know any stories, send photos – anything really.

Lindsay on CCTV camera footage before she went missing.

"We’re wanting to put together something a little different to the usual “seeking information about a murder” that we have done many, many times before.

"If you would like to contact us privately you can do so through this page and we'll try and respond to all messages as soon as possible.

"We will also be posting updates on our campaign and will put out any other info we feel will help gain publicity.

"As well as this, we would like to get in touch with local businesses as we would really like their/your support around the anniversary.

"We would really like to be able to have posters up in shops for a few days around the anniversary to push for as much publicity as possible in the hope that someone, somewhere will come forward with new information.”

To find out more, search for Lindsay Rimer, Hebden Bridge 1994 on Facebook.