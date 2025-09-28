What is happening at Heptonstall Museum: Renovation work to take place at volunteer-managed museum
Having successfully reopened Heptonstall Museum in 2023 as a volunteer-managed organisation, there will be a temporary closure of the main exhibition space for renovation work.
Following the work a new exhibition is already being planned with a launch date of Easter 2026.
The charity has welcomed thousands of visitors through the doors to experience the exhibition “Criminal Coiners: Life and Death in Wild West Yorkshire”.
A cohort of regular volunteers support the operation of the museum, and a membership scheme has helped bring the village landmark back to life.
As a Grade II listed building, following consultations with English Heritage, Calderdale Council’s contractors will undertake the essential works.
This will involve removal of the temporary film production fixtures and internal wall repairs.
Work will start at the beginning of October.
The museum will continue to host regular events for visitors to the village as well as creative workshops.
Tim Machin, Chair of Heptonstall Museum said: “We are incredibly grateful to the volunteers and visitors who have supported us and made the museum such a success.
"When we started out, we hadn’t anticipated the level of interest in both the story of the Coiners and the appeal of a small museum such as ours.
"We are really excited to be planning an ambitious next chapter for its future with so many more stories still to be told across history.
"There’s a lot of love for Heptonstall and we look forward to sharing it.”
Anyone who would like to support the Museum’s exhibition plans can visit www.heptonstallmuseumfriends.org.uk or email [email protected]