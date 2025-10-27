What is happening in Brighouse: Town centre work is set to begin in early new year

Transformation work in the heart of Brighouse will begin early in the new year.

Esh Construction has been appointed to deliver the project on behalf of Calderdale Council and the Brighouse Town Deal Board as part of the £19.1 million UK Government funded Town Deal.

The town centre transformation will involve upgrading streets and public spaces and creating a place that is even more welcoming and provides opportunities for people to spend more time, more often in Brighouse.

Latest artists’ impression of the Town Deal transformation of Bethel Street.

Everyone impacted is being invited to two drop-in information sessions with the contractor so they can hear more about the timeline for the works which have been developed to minimise disruption to the everyday working of the town for businesses, shops, cafes, bars and pubs.

Esh will carry out the construction in three phases with each area being completed before work begins on the next:

Phase 1 – West Area (Commercial Street between Gooder Street and Park Street, Briggate between Thornton Square and Commercial Street, Market Street, West Park Street and Ship Street).

Phase 2 – East Area (Commercial Street between Park Street and Bradford Road, Park Street, Park Row, King Street and Bradford Road).

Latest artists’ impression of the Town Deal transformations of Commercial Street.

Phase 3 – Bethel Street Area (including Bethel Street car park).

Discussions with premises owners are already underway to ensure as minimal disruption as possible.

Exact timelines will be updated regularly and are subject to change, but it is anticipated work across all three phases will take around 18 months.

The drop-in events are a chance for everyone to find out more about the construction plans and ask any questions of Esh Construction.

Brighouse Central Methodist Church.

They will take place at Brighouse Central Methodist Church on:

Wednesday, November 5 between 10am and 2pm

Thursday, November 6 between 3pm and 7pm

Anyone unable to attend who would like to find out more can contact Esh directly by emailing [email protected] and they will be providing regular updates on their work, the progress being made and timeline for future construction on the Brighouse Deal website and through the Deal Digest newsletter available at brighousedeal.co.uk.

David Whitehead, co-chair of the Brighouse Town Deal Board, said: “Now that Esh Construction are preparing to begin the work, it is important that the businesses, shops and venues within the town centre know about their plans, what the impact will be on their premises, and the support available to ensure they can continue to operate as smoothly as possible.

“Ultimately, our town centre will be better, safer and more welcoming for all building on the success we already have. But this is an important and major scheme so while every effort will be made to reduce disruption, the transformation will inevitably bring short-term change and challenges.

“Esh Construction have promised they will do all they can to reduce those challenges, and we’ll be working closely with them as they prepare for the work, and then begin construction, throughout 2026.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said: “Significant investment in Brighouse as part of the Town Deal is creating opportunities and supporting a thriving future for the town.

"The finishing touches are being carried out on the new market ready for opening and people are already experiencing the benefits of the Industry 4.0 Hub, boosting skills and creating opportunities.

“The work which is about to be delivered within the heart of Brighouse will encourage people to shop, visit and spend more time and money in the town, with welcoming public spaces which could hold events and improvements to the look and feel of areas around the town.

“Ahead of construction work beginning, we want to make sure that local businesses and people working in the town are kept well informed about the work and how it’s being managed by Esh Construction to minimise disruption.”