A bid for lottery funding will be made to give a well-known Halifax community centre a makeover.

Queens Road Neighbourhood Centre is a Grade II listed building which has been in the heart of Park Ward for the past 150 years.

Calderdale Council has now agreed to partner with Halifax Opportunities Trust (HOT) to make an application for £500,000 of National Lottery funding to help revitalise the community centre.

The aims it to progress the ongoing community asset transfer of Queens Road Neighbourhood Centre to HOT, an organisation which helps people in Calderdale with employment, skills, wellbeing, family, integration and business support.

The council has also agreed to take first steps to progress an asset transfer for another community building – the Ebenezer Centre at St James’ Road, Halifax.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet agreed to develop the Grade II listed Queen’s Road centre case last year but councillors heard the full business case received from HOT is non-committal on whether there will be a capital contribution from the council.

Reviewing the case, cabinet members agreed to proceed to the next stage of the transfer- to agree a lease and joint working agreement – and agreed to be a joint applicant with HOT to apply for funding.

HOT has a good track record, said Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden), cabinet member for Resources, and has worked with the council before.

It has experience of running and managing major buildings in Halifax, including the Elsie Whiteley Centre and Hanson Lane Enterprise Centre.

Around £6.5 million would be sought in grants from three main funders including the Heritage Lottery Fund, the council and the Community Ownership Fund to renovate the building, stated the initial business case presented last year.

In the case of the Ebenezer Centre, a business case had been received from Happy Days Ministries UK for the community asset transfer.

The building had previously been occupied by Christians Together by way of a licence since 2014 and used to provide services and a shelter to homeless people.

Christians Together became part of the Happy Days charity, which also helps homeless people, last year.

Cabinet members agreed council officers should work with Happy Days to develop a full business case within six months.