A Halifax church threatened with closure is to stay open.

The Church of England was considering shutting St Mark’s Church in Siddal because of a shrinking congregation and financial woes.

Publishing its proposals, the Church Commissioner’s office had said: “The congregation of St Mark, Siddal is a gathering congregation, now only

numbering less than 10.

"The parish is struggling financially to maintain the church building, which needs extensive roof repairs and a new heating system."

But today one of the Town ward members, Councillor Joe Thompson, has announced the church will not be closing.

He said: “We await further news as to what this means for worshippers but this means that legally the church remains open.

"Whilst we await further information, this is fantastic news and would not have been possible without residents objections!

"We must now work together to find a way to sustain the church in the long term.”

He has shared a statement from the commissioner’s office which says: "The committee decided that the scheme should not proceed.

"A full letter setting out the reasons for that decision will be provided on this page and sent to all the representors and interested parties as soon as possible."

St Mark’s Church describes itself on its website as a “friendly Anglican church offering a variety of activities and services throughout the year”.

According to its website, it currently hosts beaver, cub and scout groups who are part of 25th Siddal Scouts at St Mark's.

It also has a medium-sized church hall, other rooms and a kitchen, which are available to rent.