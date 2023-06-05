Brighouse has been taking a step back in time for the massively-popular 1940s weekend.

Thousands of people flocked to the town yesterday (Sunday) and Saturday to enjoy a feast of entertainment across the town centre.

The streets were filled with market stalls and there were fairground rides, vintage vehicles, re-enactments, jive dancing, live music and plenty more to enjoy.

The whole town got into the 1940s spirit, with shops, pubs and other businesses decorating their fronts for the special weekend and many people dressing in clothes from the era to celebrate.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

