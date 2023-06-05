News you can trust since 1853
Sara Wilson, Alex Wilson, eight, and Sam Henty.Sara Wilson, Alex Wilson, eight, and Sam Henty.
What's on in Calderdale: 17 brilliant photos from this year's glorious Brighouse 1940s weekend

Brighouse has been taking a step back in time for the massively-popular 1940s weekend.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

Thousands of people flocked to the town yesterday (Sunday) and Saturday to enjoy a feast of entertainment across the town centre.

The streets were filled with market stalls and there were fairground rides, vintage vehicles, re-enactments, jive dancing, live music and plenty more to enjoy.

The whole town got into the 1940s spirit, with shops, pubs and other businesses decorating their fronts for the special weekend and many people dressing in clothes from the era to celebrate.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

Carmel Sherrington, Peter Sherrington, Anna Sherrington and Hazel Ha.

1. What's on in Calderdale: 17 brilliant photos from this year's glorious Brighouse 1940s weekend

Carmel Sherrington, Peter Sherrington, Anna Sherrington and Hazel Ha. Photo: Jim Fitton

Crowds on Park Street.

2. What's on in Calderdale: 17 brilliant photos from this year's glorious Brighouse 1940s weekend

Crowds on Park Street. Photo: Jim Fitton

The festivities in Bethel Street Car Park.

3. What's on in Calderdale: 17 brilliant photos from this year's glorious Brighouse 1940s weekend

The festivities in Bethel Street Car Park. Photo: Jim Fitton

Enjoying the deck chairs in Thornton Square.

4. What's on in Calderdale: 17 brilliant photos from this year's glorious Brighouse 1940s weekend

Enjoying the deck chairs in Thornton Square. Photo: Jim Fitton

