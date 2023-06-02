News you can trust since 1853
Ewan McGregor spotted at Holdsworth House during filming in Halifax for A Gentleman in Moscow

Ewan McGregor has been pictured at Holdsworth House as he is in Halifax filming for A Gentleman in Moscow.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

The Star Wars and Moulin Rouge actor is in Halifax filming for a new series for Paramount Plus.

Holdsworth House shared pictures with their Facebook followers and said: “We don't often get starstruck but that was certainly the case last night! Such a pleasure to host Ewan McGregor whilst he's been filming 'A Gentleman in Moscow'. What a true gent!

“And yet another great TV production shooting in Hali-Wood!!”

Ewan McGregor at Holdsworth House. Picture: Holdsworth HouseEwan McGregor at Holdsworth House. Picture: Holdsworth House
Ewan McGregor at Holdsworth House. Picture: Holdsworth House
Holdsworth House is no stranger to celebrities, with the hotel playing host to The Beatles and Happy Valley’s James Norton over the years.

A Gentleman in Moscow, which is based on a book of the same name, will follow the story of Count Alexander Rostov, whose aristocratic upbringing puts him on the wrong side of history in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution.

Filming has been taking place at Halifax Town Hall since Wednesday (May 31) and is set to continue into next week.

