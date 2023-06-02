Ewan McGregor spotted at Holdsworth House during filming in Halifax for A Gentleman in Moscow

The Star Wars and Moulin Rouge actor is in Halifax filming for a new series for Paramount Plus.

Holdsworth House shared pictures with their Facebook followers and said: “We don't often get starstruck but that was certainly the case last night! Such a pleasure to host Ewan McGregor whilst he's been filming 'A Gentleman in Moscow'. What a true gent!

“And yet another great TV production shooting in Hali-Wood!!”

Ewan McGregor at Holdsworth House. Picture: Holdsworth House

Holdsworth House is no stranger to celebrities, with the hotel playing host to The Beatles and Happy Valley’s James Norton over the years.

A Gentleman in Moscow, which is based on a book of the same name, will follow the story of Count Alexander Rostov, whose aristocratic upbringing puts him on the wrong side of history in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution.