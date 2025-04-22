Wheatley accident: Charity's touching tribute to Halifax mum 'with heart of gold' who died after being hit by car
Sue Davies – who was 50, a mum-of-five and from Halifax – died after being hit by a burgundy Mazda 5 TS2 car on Crag Lane in Wheatley in the early hours of last Tuesday.
As reported by the Courier, a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and hav since been bailed pending further enquiries.
Halifax Homeless and Community Kitchen, which hands out food to those in need every Sunday, has paid tribute to Sue.
Posting on social media on Sunday, it said: “This week, our outreach family felt a deep loss, after we received the heartbreaking news that a truly beautiful soul, had sadly passed away.
"Today, at the request of those who attend our Sunday outreach, we dedicated todays service to Sue.
“We set up a memory box so everyone who knew her could pay their respects, write a message, share a story, or simply say goodbye, then our team of volunteers gathered these messages and delivered them with care to be with the others left in her memory.
"Sue was more than someone we served, she was a huge part of our community.
"She had a heart of gold and she will be deeply missed by us all.”
Sue’s family last week said she was a “great, vibrant character”
"There was never a dull moment with her,” they said.
Anyone with information about the accident should call police on 101.