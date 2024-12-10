When will Mixenden Community Hub open: New library, health centre and community garden for part of Halifax almost finished

By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Dec 2024, 14:00 BST
A new library, health centre and garden will open soon in Mixenden.

Mixenden Community Hub, on Mixenden Road, should be finished before Christmas, says Calderdale Council.

It will include a library – which is due to open early next year – and a primary care network centre - also due to open next year - delivering community health care services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will also house a shop or office space and a community garden.

Representatives from Calderdale Council, Code Building Solutions and North Halifax Primary Care Network at Mixenden Community Hubplaceholder image
Representatives from Calderdale Council, Code Building Solutions and North Halifax Primary Care Network at Mixenden Community Hub

Councillor Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, said: “The final touches of building work at the new Mixenden Community Hub mark the start of the difference that the North Halifax Strategy will make in transforming the area and supporting people’s hopes and challenges.

"The hub is set to bring some great services and opportunities into the heart of this strong community.”

The investment in North Halifax is part of the council’s ‘Next Chapter for Calderdale’.

For more information about this and other major developments in Calderdale, visit www.calderdalenextchapter.co.uk.

Related topics:Calderdale Council
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice