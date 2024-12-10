When will Mixenden Community Hub open: New library, health centre and community garden for part of Halifax almost finished
Mixenden Community Hub, on Mixenden Road, should be finished before Christmas, says Calderdale Council.
It will include a library – which is due to open early next year – and a primary care network centre - also due to open next year - delivering community health care services.
It will also house a shop or office space and a community garden.
Councillor Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, said: “The final touches of building work at the new Mixenden Community Hub mark the start of the difference that the North Halifax Strategy will make in transforming the area and supporting people’s hopes and challenges.
"The hub is set to bring some great services and opportunities into the heart of this strong community.”
The investment in North Halifax is part of the council’s ‘Next Chapter for Calderdale’.
For more information about this and other major developments in Calderdale, visit www.calderdalenextchapter.co.uk.