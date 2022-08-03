A new interactive map has been developed that reveals the most notable people across the world. It is based on information scraped from Wikipedia and Wikidata by researchers from Paris University

Here are 7 of the most notable people in Calderdale according to the Notable People map:

Ed Sheeran

The singer/songwriter may have lived most of his life in Suffolk but he was born in Halifax. His early childhood home was in Hebden Bridge and his family moved to Framlingham.

John Christie

Born in Northowram, John Reginald Halliday Christie, known to his family and friends as Reg Christie, was an English serial killer active during the 1940s and early 1950s. He murdered at least eight people by strangling them in his flat at 10 Rillington Place, Notting Hill, London.

John Noakes

Blue Peter presenter John Noakes was from Shelf. He co-presented the BBC children's magazine programme Blue Peter in the 1960s and 1970s and was the show's longest-serving presenter, with a tenure that lasted 12 years and six months.

Danny McNamara

Danny McNamara, lead singer of the band Embrace, is from Bailiff Bridge. The band have released seven studio albums over the years.

Ted Hughes

English poet, translator, and children's writer grew up in Mytholmroyd. He was appointed Poet Laureate in 1984 and held the office until his death.

Keith Emerson

Keith Emerson was an English keyboardist, songwriter, and record producer from Todmorden. He was a founding member of Emerson, Lake & Palmer (ELP), one of the early progressive rock supergroups.

Francis Lee