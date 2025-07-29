Travellers who have been camped out in Halifax have been ordered to leave.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale Council has today served notice on the group in the nine caravans which have been parked up on Savile Park Moor since Sunday.

If they are still there by tomorrow morning, a direction to leave will be issued, followed by a court application for possession of the land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the ward councillors for the area, Councillor Ann Kingstone has posted that the notice to quit was served because the moor is classed as primary/sensitive land, and it is widely used by the community and local organisations for leisure and activities.

The caravans on Savile Park Moor in Halifax

Motor vehicles were driving on and off the moor – which she said is not allowed and poses a safety risk, and no welfare or health needs have been identified that would justify tolerating the site.

Also, Halifax Agricultural Show is due to take place on the moor on Saturday, August 9, and the set-up for the event is due to begin this Friday.

“The current location of the encampment would severely hamper preparations,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m pleased to say that there has been no increase in community tension, other than understandable concerns about whether the show can go ahead — and at the moment, I am confident that it will,” she posted.

"There has also been no increase in reports of anti-social behaviour or crime but officers are responding to concerns about waste accumulating on site. Both the council and police are actively monitoring the situation.

"If the encampment remains in place tomorrow morning, a direction to leave will be issued, followed by a court application for possession of the land.

Police and community safety wardens continue to patrol the area to ensure that everyone is safe and reassured.

"If you need to report an issue, please email [email protected].”