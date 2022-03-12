Why Calderdale's voluntary sector should be supported and the role it plays in improving lives

Scrutiny councillors backed recommendations in a review into the sector, covering issues relating to commissioning and procurement, support it should be given and further data analysis.

They agreed the council was likelier to achieve its goals by working with the voluntary sector – and that the sector plays a huge role in the health, wealth and wellbeing of the borough – through voluntary and more formal, funded programmes of activity.

Investing in the sector achieved good value for money for the council, often reaching excluded and vulnerable groups, they agreed.

They also agreed the sector also needs quality infrastructure support that helps them to access match funding, plan for their futures and continuously improve the services they provide to local people – something highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WomenCentre chief executive Angela Everson, Alison Haskins, chief officer of Halifax Opportunities Trust, and Kathryn Sullivan chief executive officer of Calderdale Voluntary and Community (VAC) all spoke about the role and experiences of their organisations.

Ms Haskins said her organisation was geared to regeneration, including helping people to find a job, providing learning opportunities and providing a space for business at Hanson Lane, Halifax, and also including support for organisations such as Todmorden Children’s Centre as its work is borough-wide.

It generated 75 per cent of its income through trading and through contracts, for example with the council, but also direct to businesses, with 25 per cent coming from grants.

For every £1 it received, £1.43 worth of value went back into the community, she said.

Ms Everson said the refuge worked with all victims of domestic abuse and over the years – it has been delivering services for 37 years – WomenCentre has brought millions of pounds into Calderdale in support of its wider work.

One issue which could be helped was longer contracts and the value of contracts, ending uncertainty.

Ms Sullivan said her organisation worked to broaden support.

Some voluntary groups anchor communities who without them would struggle.

Working in partnership was important and having a map of delivery would help people see what was being done all across Calderdale, she said.

Across the borough there are an estimated 1,700 voluntary or community organisations or charities, some very locally based and focusing on the greatest need and others covering the whole borough.

Chairing the Place Scrutiny Board meeting, Coun Audrey Smith (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) said it was amazing what was achieved by the voluntary sector.

“But you can’t see it as a cheap option – it should be properly funded,” she said.

Without that support you could see groups with no paid workers trying to take on issues for which they do not have the skills, said Coun Smith.

Coun Regan Dickenson (Con, Rastrick) said he was struck by Ms Evison’s comments about some grants having to be applied for annually.

“The uncertainty, for example of women fleeing violence, needs a longer term approach,” he said.

Ms Evison said that as the end of a contract was approaching, there was a risk of losing staff who might look for other work because of the uncertainty.

Coun Ashley Evans (Lib Dem, Warley) asked how, in the light of recovery from the COVID pandemic, smaller groups in particular had been affected.

Ms Evison said health concerns had affected older volunteers.

Coun Stephanie Clarke (Lab, Illingworth and Mixenden), noting what seemed a big disparity in figures, who decided where money was spent – Ms Haskins explained the figures related to where the organisation was registered but worked over a wider area.