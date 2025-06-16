A large swarm of bees has shut Halifax tip.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The household waste recycling centre in Lee Mount has been temporarily closed, says Calderdale Council, because of the creatures.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We have temporarily closed our Halifax Household Waste Recycling Centre due to a large swarm of bees on the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our teams are assessing the situation and we'll share further updates on the site as we have further information.

The tip is closed because of a swarm of bees

"Thank you for your understanding.”

In the meantime, the tips in Sowerby Bridge, Brighouse, Elland and Todmorden are open as usual.

According to the British Beekeepers Association, swarming is a natural process and is the colony reproducing by the old queen leaving with some of the bees.

They leave their hive and find somewhere to hang in a cluster until the scout bees decide on their new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most swarms occur on warm sunny days from May to the end of July, usually between 11am and 4pm.

Often there is a peak on a fine day after poor weather when temperatures approach the high teens.

A real honey bee swarm can be extremely dramatic involving many thousands of bees in a large noisy cloud However, they normally settle into a cluster within 15 minutes.