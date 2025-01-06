Why were 999 crews in Sowerby Bridge: Firefighters sent to search Calderdale river for person in water

By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Jan 2025, 11:30 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 11:31 GMT
Four crews of firefighters were scrambled to search a Calderdale river for someone in the water.

West Street in Sowerby Bridge was closed on Saturday evening while the teams looked for the person.

They were called out at 6.38pm but were stood down when it was discovered the person reported to be in the water was safe at home.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fortunately the individual though to have entered the water was found to have not, and was safe at home.”

