Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four crews of firefighters were scrambled to search a Calderdale river for someone in the water.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Street in Sowerby Bridge was closed on Saturday evening while the teams looked for the person.

They were called out at 6.38pm but were stood down when it was discovered the person reported to be in the water was safe at home.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fortunately the individual though to have entered the water was found to have not, and was safe at home.”