A Calderdale charity is celebrating four decades of helping women in need.

WomenCentre, which has centres in Halifax and Huddersfield and also does work in Bradford, offers a wide range of support.

It is best known for the lifeline it offers to victims of domestic violence, helping thousands of women reach safety over the last 40 years.

But it also offers counselling, wellbeing advice, support for victims of sexual exploitation and much more.

40 umbrellas in The Piece Hall for 40 years of WomenCentre. Photo by Ellis Robinson from The Piece Hall Trust

To celebrate the milestone, volunteers gathered in The Piece Hall to hold up 40 umbrellas marking each of the years since the charity started.

WomenCentre CEO Angela Everson said: “I’m really pleased that we’ve got to 40.

"It’s been an incredible time of over the last 40 years. So many incredible women who have worked so hard for the organisation and it’s a proud day for us.”

For more information about WomenCentre, its services, how to get involved and how to donate visit https://womencentre.org.uk/