Winner announced for Dean Clough Lego competition

Lego competition winner

Michael worked with Tony Priestman to create the approximately one-million-piece model of Dean Clough, which is on permanent display in the Lego Room in D Mill.

In the Summer Dean Clough held a Lego competition asking people to build a model from Lego which was inspired by something or someone from Dean Clough.

Photos of all the entrants' models and some of the actual models are currently being exhibited in the Lego Room in D Mill.

Lego workshop at Dean Clough.

The winner with 'The Iron Hero' was eight-year-old Joshua Wilson who explained his inspiration: "As a family we spend a lot of time at Dean Clough being inspired, Joshua personally has taken inspiration from the Iron Man sculpture by Chris Mould. He read the book in a matter of days and he says the iron man is awesome and a Hero!

"Iron man was kind at the end of the story and that makes Josh want to be kind too!"