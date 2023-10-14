Winning images revealed from this year's Hebden Bridge Camera Club annual exhibition
More than 1100 visitors viewed the 57 prints on display and 2633 votes were cast.
Visitors were asked to vote for their favourite three images in order of preference and every print on display received some votes.
All the votes were counted and the results were as follows:
First: ‘Spooky Woods‘ by Jennifer Hartshorn
Second: ‘Head On‘ by Massimiliano Malisan
Third: ‘Evening Colours’ by Heather Stanton
The winning images will be featured on www.hebdenbridgecc.co.uk.
The clubs 2024 calendar of Hebden Bridge images is now on sale in local outlets and copies can be purchased by contacting the club via the website.
The Club would like to thank all who attended for making the exhibition successful and remind anyone who is interested in joining the Club, to please contact us through our website for details of a free trial of membership.