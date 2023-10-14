News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party

Winning images revealed from this year's Hebden Bridge Camera Club annual exhibition

Hebden Bridge Camera Club’s annual exhibition returned to the Town Hall this year.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th Oct 2023, 11:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

More than 1100 visitors viewed the 57 prints on display and 2633 votes were cast.

Visitors were asked to vote for their favourite three images in order of preference and every print on display received some votes.

Read More
Read more: Exclusive first look inside new nightclub opening in Halifax town cen...
Second place: ‘Head On‘ by Massimiliano MalisanSecond place: ‘Head On‘ by Massimiliano Malisan
Second place: ‘Head On‘ by Massimiliano Malisan
Most Popular

All the votes were counted and the results were as follows:

First: ‘Spooky Woods‘ by Jennifer Hartshorn

Second: ‘Head On‘ by Massimiliano Malisan

Third: ‘Evening Colours’ by Heather Stanton

First place: ‘Spooky Woods‘ by Jennifer HartshornFirst place: ‘Spooky Woods‘ by Jennifer Hartshorn
First place: ‘Spooky Woods‘ by Jennifer Hartshorn
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The winning images will be featured on www.hebdenbridgecc.co.uk.

The clubs 2024 calendar of Hebden Bridge images is now on sale in local outlets and copies can be purchased by contacting the club via the website.

The Club would like to thank all who attended for making the exhibition successful and remind anyone who is interested in joining the Club, to please contact us through our website for details of a free trial of membership.

Related topics:Town HallHebden Bridge