Winning images revealed from this year's Hebden Bridge Camera Club annual exhibition

Hebden Bridge Camera Club’s annual exhibition returned to the Town Hall this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 1100 visitors viewed the 57 prints on display and 2633 votes were cast.

Visitors were asked to vote for their favourite three images in order of preference and every print on display received some votes.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Second place: ‘Head On‘ by Massimiliano Malisan

All the votes were counted and the results were as follows:

First: ‘Spooky Woods‘ by Jennifer Hartshorn

Second: ‘Head On‘ by Massimiliano Malisan

Third: ‘Evening Colours’ by Heather Stanton

First place: ‘Spooky Woods‘ by Jennifer Hartshorn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning images will be featured on www.hebdenbridgecc.co.uk.

The clubs 2024 calendar of Hebden Bridge images is now on sale in local outlets and copies can be purchased by contacting the club via the website.