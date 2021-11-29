Winter Makers Markets traders hit by Storm Arwen offered stalls at Halifax's Piece Hall this weekend

The previous weekend's markets at The Piece Hall proved a huge hit.

Saturday and Sunday's markets had to be abandoned after Storm Arwen damaged the tents being used by market traders.

The Piece Hall has today decided to offer stallholders another chance to trade this Saturday and Sunday.

The markets will run from 10am until 6pm both days.

As reported by the Courier, the previous weekend's markets had helped bring the most footfall seen at The Piece Hall since it re-opened in 2017.