Woman from Hebden Bridge dies after road traffic collision in Haworth yesterday

Sheena McKerrell

A woman who died following a road traffic collision in Haworth yesterday (Sunday) has been named as Sheena McKerrell, 81, from Hebden Bridge.

Sheena was involved in the collision as a pedestrian and died at the scene following the incident on Bridgehouse Lane at the junction of Ivy Bank Lane at around 5.35pm.

A 23-year old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released on bail.

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage of the incident or prior to the incident to come forward.

You can contact them online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 1320 of April 6.