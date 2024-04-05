Woman to take on the London Marathon to raise funds for a rare form of cancer to support her dad

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Darren, 57, who lives in Hebden Bridge, was diagnosed with pseudomyxoma peritonei (PMP) in 2021 and whilst he was undergoing his treatment at The Christie hospital in Manchester, Courtney decided she wanted to do something to raise awareness of this rare type of cancer, and to fundraise for more research.

PMP is a cancer of the appendix that spreads into the stomach lining.

Courtney and Darren

So, in August 2023, Courtney set herself a challenge along with her mum Amanda, dad Darren and her Aunty Joanne Draper to walk the West Highland Way in Scotland, which is a 96-mile walk from Milngavie to Fort William.

They completed the challenge and raised £14,000 for The Christie Charity.

Darren is currently in palliative care, having had chemotherapy and stomach drain treatment.

Courtney wanted to continue fundraising and raising awareness of PMP, so she signed up to London Marathon.

She said: “I wanted to push myself like my dad does every single day.

“My husband, Matt and my friends Courtney and Justine have been amazing with their support and motivation, as well as my friend Jamie, who has been running with me and pushing me through those miles.

“The Christie hospital has literally been a life support for us.

"They have done some amazing work with my dad, helped him through the tough times and picked him up.

"We couldn’t thank them enough as he wouldn’t be here right now without them.”