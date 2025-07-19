Women's football: Event celebrating pioneering football team to be held in Hebden Bridge

The team in British Guiana (now Guyana) in 1960

An event celebrating a pioneering women's football team will take place in Hebden Bridge next month.

Members of the Manchester Corinthians Ladies Football Club, who played from 1948-49 for more than 40 years, raising huge sums for charity, will be on stage at the Hebden Bridge Picture House on August 2, from 4pm to 5.30pm.

When the club was formed, there was a ban on women’s football using FA affiliated grounds, which was only lifted in 1970.

During their inaugural seasons, the Corinthians played friendlies and in small scale competitions in the UK, but during the mid to late 1950s, they embarked on a series of European tours, winning trophies in international tournaments.

Margaret Shepherd, Gary James and Margaret Whitworth with a blue plaque marking the Corinthians’ contribution

Their fame grew and they received invites to play across Europe, in Africa and in South America.

Occasionally playing as an unofficial England side in tournaments - before there was an official England team - they became the most successful women’s team by some distance.

‘Oh What a Team’, a short film highlighting the Corinthians’ story, will be shown for the first time on a cinema screen at the event, while women who played in major trophy winning successes in Venezuela and France and who toured the world during the fifties to the eighties will be interviewed about their experiences. Corinthians historian and author Dr Gary James, who lives in Hebden Bridge, will host the event, telling the story of a group of women footballers who set the foundations for women’s football today. The event is the culmination of a ten-year project researching women’s football in Manchester, which led to the publication of Manchester Corinthians: The Authorised History, which will be on sale at the event, with £5 from every sale donated to the Hebden Bridge Women’s Walking Football team.

The event is free to attend but tickets must be booked in advance at www.hebdenbridgepicturehouse.co.uk/movies/free-pioneering-women-the-manchester-corinthians.