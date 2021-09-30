Wookies, stormtroopers and Darth Vader to return to Halifax's Piece Hall
The Piece Hall is hosting the return of the Jedi next month when Star Wars characters once again descend on the historical building.
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 2:45 pm
Updated
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 2:46 pm
The Sentinel Squad UK - including wookiees, stormtroopers, rebels and the Sith Lord himself - will be posing for photos and chatting to visitors from 11am on Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10.
Their visit is being organised by Piece Hall comic book shop Page N Pixels and is a return trip for the Star Wars characters, who first visited in July.
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/PagesNPixels