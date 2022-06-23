Work is "progressing well" on Halifax's new leisure centre, say Calderdale Council

“We are already reaching some key milestones in the works on site. For a transformation of this scale, there are important initial works that we need to do to prepare for the construction phase. Teams have been busy doing the essential early groundworks and utility works during the last few weeks, as we prepare to move to the stage where we’ll be demolishing the existing building, except the sports hall, in the next few months. Other progress so far includes stripping out internal fixtures and fittings, preparations to divert water mains, extensive Hebble Brook culvert condition surveys and providing a temporary surface on Bowling Dyke bridge outside the leisure centre, to protect the existing cobbles during construction so they can be reinstated on completion.