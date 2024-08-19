Yorkshire care home bring's loved one's together for afternoon of fun, bakes and cakes and laughter.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last Saturday saw Springfield Care Home located in between Halifax and Bradford enjoying a fabulous afternoon of summer treats, a fun filled afternoon with plenty of Yorkshire treats for everyone to enjoy with summer themed stalls and families invited along to enjoy the occasion, various local businesses were happy to get involved sending out plenty of delicious treats for all the enjoy which brought plenty of happy smiles.

Local Yorkshire and national businesses sent residents various bakes cakes and Crisps to enjoy, with bakes from the very generous Yorkshire Baking Company, Grandma Wilds provided the biscuits, Pipers provided the Crisps, local Halifax Bakery Lucy's Little Bakehouse provided the cakes and famous Yorkshire Tea sent plenty of different flavour Tea's for all to enjoy, the local branch of Morrison's Mayo Avenue in Bradford donated scones, cakes, bakes and biscuits, it was so lovely to see so many businesses get involved the make it a fabulous afternoon with all who were involved enjoying the afternoon with plenty of memories made.

I am first and foremost a carer, a job I have been doing the last 7 years. I just love knowing that i am making a small difference to the people's lives I care for daily, I work alongside the most dedicated carers and i am a massive believer that no matter your age you can always have fun and make memories, there is always laughter to be had and during the summer period.

At Springfield we do our up most to make sure the residents enjoy events and making special memories as sadly it could be there last time to enjoy such occasions, without a doubt Springfield are always finding new ways to pull out all the stops and making sure the occasions are person centred, residents always have an input and a say in these events to ensure the best time is had by all including families, bringing smiles to residents faces is one of my number one aims.

Resident Jean enjoying the bakes.

Speaking with home manager Victoria Hemsworth she quoted,

'What an overwhelming response we had to the residents Afternoon Tea , our local and national businesses went above and beyond to support us and make the day a special one, The day was filled with laughter , making new memories with family and friends. All of the cakes were eaten and special thank you to Morrisons Mayo Avenue , The Yorkshire Bakery, Lucy’s Little Bakehouse in Halifax and Tong Garden Centre Bakery. We had good old Yorkshire tea, because what else would we drink being Yorkshire folk! it was paired perfectly with Grandma Wilds biscuits, the generous businesses made a lot of people very happy and we could not have made it the success it was without you all, so a heartfelt thank you once again to all.

it was lovely to see so many happy faces this weekend being a local care home it really is appreciated.

You can follow all of the goings on at Springfield Care Home over at @anchorspringfield1 on instagram