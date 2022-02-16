Yorkshire housebuilder acquires land for 37 new homes in Greetland

The new development, named Calder Mews, sits on the site of the former Holly Bank Works factory, and will comprise 37 three, four and five-bedroom family homes.

Andrew Gawthorpe, who recently joined Erris Homes as managing director from Avant Homes, said: “We are very excited to have finalised the purchase of land for our brand-new development in Halifax.

"Following the success of our popular Rosemeade development in Huddersfield, we are hoping to maintain this momentum and create a new standard for housing in Greetland.

Yorkshire Housebuilder Acquires Land for New Homes in Halifax L-R Nick Ollis Sales Manager, Scott Leather Development Director, Andrew Gawthorpe Managing Director

“The partnerships we continue to maintain with our award-winning supply chain will remain a key element in driving our high standards.”

Since the development was teased in August 2021, the housebuilder says it has seen a wave of interest in the new homes from would-be buyers.

“We have been blown away by the level of interest in Calder Mews so far, from both first- time buyers and home-movers local to the area,” said sales manager Nick Ollis. “Since we announced our intention to purchase the land, we have amassed a mailing list of over 600 individual potential homebuyers.

“We would encourage anyone interested in purchasing a home at Calder Mews to subscribe to the mailing list on our website and keep their eyes peeled for further news.”

Erris Homes is hoping to break ground on the site next month.