Yorkshire Water: No water or low pressure for Calderdale residents this morning

By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 08:30 BST
View of Halifax from Beacon HillView of Halifax from Beacon Hill
Some HD6 residents have no water or low water pressure this morning (Monday).

Residents in parts of Rastrick and Brighouse are reporting a lack of water and Yorkshire Water is currently working to restore supplies.

Yorkshire Water said: “We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water in the area.

"We're working hard to get your water back to normal as soon as possible.

"Once it's fixed, your water may be cloudy or discoloured - you can clear this by running your tap for a few minutes.”

