Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Yorkshire Water is recruiting 27 graduates, its largest cohort ever, to fill a range of roles as it prepares for its next investment period.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The utility is offering graduate roles in its capital delivery, finance, tech, clean water, wastewater, company secretary and strategy and regulation departments.

It is also recruiting for an industry placement student in the finance function.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ann Stanley, funded learning lead at Yorkshire Water, said: “We’re increasing the number of graduates we’re recruiting as we gear up for the next five-year investment period, in which we will undertake a significant programme of work that spans both the clean water and sewerage parts of our business.

Yorkshire Water recruits largest ever graduate cohort to fill a range of roles

"Those who are successful will play an important role in bringing these plans to fruition.”

Yorkshire Water’s investment plan for the next five years was recently approved by Ofwat.

An £8.3bn spend will drive efforts to deliver secure, safe, clean water supplies with improved resilience of its network of pipes and a focus on future water resource needs, and support plans for a healthy, natural environment, with a focus on protecting and improving river and coastal water quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ann added: “It’s an exciting time to join the industry as a graduate. Anybody thinking of applying can expect to jump straight into delivering a range of projects within whichever area of the business they join.”

Thomas Barraclough, a project manager who joined the business as a graduate, commented: “I’d advise anyone coming out of university to be open to working at Yorkshire Water.

"The graduate scheme provided such a wide range of opportunities for learning and chances to work with different people that it set me up very well for my future career here.

“My professional development has continued long after completing the scheme too, and I’m now a project manager, primarily working on rolling out new technology and processes to transform future ways of working for the whole business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications for graduate roles are open on 23 December 2024 and close on 14 January 2025. Anybody who is interested in applying or finding out more information can do so by visiting mycareers.yorkshirewater.com