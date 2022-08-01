Young Calderdale resident sells her toys to help Calder Community Cares Food Share

Eryn Page certainly made kindness her superpower as she sold all her toys on Wadsworth Walking Market to raise £30 for Calder Community Cares Food Share.

This picture shows Eryn donating the money at the new Calder Community Kindness shop on Hebden Bridge Marina.

The new shop was opening by Calder Community Cares last month.

Eryn Page

The shop, Calder Community Kindness, is selling second-hand clothes, books, vinyl and more to raise money to alleviate hardship in the Upper Calder Valley.

Calder Community Cares has been providing support to families throughout the Upper Calder Valley for over two years now, and to help fund the amazing work it does it has opened a new shop in Hebden Bridge. The store is located in the town’s former Tourist Information Centre.

The shop is selling everything from clothes and books to jewellery, accessories and children’s toys, all donated by the shop’s fantastic supporters. The money raised is going to support Calder Community Cares with its wide range of projects, all designed to alleviate hardship and promote wellbeing for refugees, families and people in poverty throughout the Upper Calder Valley.